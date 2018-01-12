Man, woman found dead in apartment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say a man and woman were found dead in an Alabama public housing apartment.
Al.com reports that they were found dead in a Birmingham public housing apartment on Thursday morning. Both had been shot.
Sgt. Bryan Shelton says Birmingham police received a 911 call reporting the death and that's when officers responded to the scene.
He says a person of interest was taken into custody at the scene and is undergoing questioning at police headquarters.
Authorities say they do not have a motive.
