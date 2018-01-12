UPDATE: Missing 70-year-old Bessemer man found safe in Dothan

Authorities say a missing Bessemer man has been found and he is safe.

William Avington Underwood, 70, was located in Dothan and he is in good physical condition, according to Bessemer police.

Mr. Underwood went to Dothan on a Greyhound Bus Thursday night and was found at a gas station Friday morning.

DHR Adult Services is helping reunite him with his family.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.