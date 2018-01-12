UPDATE: Missing 70-year-old Bessemer man found safe in Dothan

Fairfield Mayor Ed May is shutting down Fairfield City Hall, the city's magistrate office, the civic center, and the parks & rec department "until further notice."More >>
Authorities in Walker County are investigating a deadly electrical incident.More >>
Rain, sleet and snow showers will remain possible through the early evening hours for areas north of I-20 and west of I-65, primarily.More >>
Cardiff is the smallest town in Jefferson County and the seventh smallest in Alabama. The last census counted 55 residents - that's now down to about 47.More >>
Some Minor High School students once again will not be taking the day off for the Martin Luther King Holiday. Instead they will take part in a day of service, picking up trash along Minor Parkway.More >>
