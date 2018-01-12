Mickey: Rain this morning, then temperatures drop fast

A line of rain with a few gusty winds pushed through our state this morning.

As temperatures drop during the day parts of north Alabama could see some isolated frozen precip falling, but no accumulation and no travel related issues due to winter weather are expected.

Morning temperatures tomorrow should bottom out in the mid-20s, but all the moisture should be gone by then. With clearing skies we are going with highs on Saturday only reaching about 38 degrees.

Morning temperatures Sunday should bottom out in the upper teens...with highs near 40 under mostly sunny skies.

MLK day looks to be a bit warmer, then another blast of cold air takes us into mid-week. Look for temperatures in the teens again by Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

