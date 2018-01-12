Briarwood Christian School closed due to flu - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Briarwood Christian School closed due to flu

(Source: Raycom Media Image Bank) (Source: Raycom Media Image Bank)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Briarwood Christian School is closed today due to the surge of flu affecting the state. 

The school tweeted that a large number of students and staff have the virus. All home sports activities have also been rescheduled. 

Gov. Kay Ivey declared a 'State Public Health Emergency" Thursday after hospitals in the state were inundated with flu patients. 

UAB hospital rescheduled all non-urgent elective surgeries because of the outbreak.  

The school will be closed until Tuesday. 

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly