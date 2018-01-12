Briarwood Christian School closed due to flu

Briarwood Christian School is closed today due to the surge of flu affecting the state.

The school tweeted that a large number of students and staff have the virus. All home sports activities have also been rescheduled.

Gov. Kay Ivey declared a 'State Public Health Emergency" Thursday after hospitals in the state were inundated with flu patients.

UAB hospital rescheduled all non-urgent elective surgeries because of the outbreak.

The school will be closed until Tuesday.

