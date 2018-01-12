Arrested Development isn't repeating the missteps of season 4

He's been a fan of Cranston's for years, long before Cranston moved into the pantheon of greats with Breaking Bad

By Lindsay MacDonald,

The latest season of Arrested Development may have finished filming, but no one knows when it may be headed to Netflix -- not even cast member Henry Winkler!

"We finished the latest season. They wrote me very funny stuff. I cannot find out, where it is in editing, when it's going on, how everything is going," Winkler, who plays Bluth family lawyer Barry Zuckerkorn, told TV Guide at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. "I see Mitch [Hurwitz] once every three years on the set," he jokes.

While he doesn't have an update on a release date of Season 5, he does say that the filming process on this season was much different from Season 4. Due to the hectic schedules of everyone involved, Season 4 -- which wasn't met with the warmth from critics that the previous seasons were -- needed a lot of movie magic to create certain scenes between actors. That was luckily not the case for Season 5.

"Last season because of the juggling of everybody's career, this was Jeff Tambor [gestures to his right] and this was Jessica [gestures to his left] -- two light stands with X's of tape on them," Winkler told TV Guide. "This year, everybody was in the room. That was incredible."

If nothing else, at least we know there will be more great scenes for Barry Zuckerkorn and the Bluth family when Arrested Development finally returns.

Previous seasons of Arrested Development are currently streaming on Netflix.

