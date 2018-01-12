Game of Thrones' Liam Cunningham is just as big a Bryan Cranston fanboy as you are

It's the end of the road for the crime drama, Chance

By Liam Mathews,

"Human Is," the ninth episode of Amazon's sci-fi anthology series Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams, brings together stars of two of the past decade's biggest and best shows: Bryan Cranston from Breaking Bad and Liam Cunningham from Game of Thrones.

In the episode, Cranston plays Colonel Silas Herrick, who's a respected military hero to the outside world but a terror to his wife, mission commander Vera Harrick (Essie Davis). Silas is attacked during a mission on the planet Rexor IV and presumed dead, but when his ship comes home a few days later, he's alive. But he came back different; he's kind and considerate, and a spark in their relationship gets reignited. The standalone episode is about as moody and romantic as sci-fi gets. Cunningham plays their commanding officer General Olin.

Cunningham has a ton of respect for Cranston, who's also an executive producer on the show. He's been a fan of Cranston's for years, long before Cranston moved into the pantheon of greats with Breaking Bad.

"I sat with my kids on the couch watching Malcolm in the Middle for years," Cunningham says. "We still watch the reruns."

"Human Is" is based on a 1955 short story of the same name by legendary sci-fi writer Philip K. Dick. Stranger Things writer Jessica Mecklenburg provides the script and Humans' Francesca Gregorini directs. It's a standout installment of the anthology series, which consists of 10 episodes where a different writer, director and cast take on a different Dick story. Other episodes feature stars like Steve Buscemi, Vera Farmiga and Greg Kinnear.

Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams is available to stream on Amazon Prime as of Friday, Jan. 12.

