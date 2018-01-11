Some argue Deontay Wilder's drug case falls under Tuscaloosa Co. DA's 'gun present' policy

Heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder won't be spending any time behind bars despite the prosecution’s request in his marijuana possession case.

Deontay Wilder was arrested after marijuana was found in his car, but the police report also stated his registered gun was there too.

Some argue this falls under the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s 'gun present' policy that insists if found guilty, that person should spend at least 2 days in jail.

When the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb was asked about Deontay Wilder’s ruling and his 'gun present' policy he answered while he’s happy to talk about the guns present policy he will never speak about a judge's ruling.

The 'gun present' policy Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hays Webb explains deals with crimes like theft, assault, and possession of drugs.

“The way that you have a policy is by consistent implementation that you can't buy your way out of anything and you can't fame your way out of anything. The law should have applied similarly, and policies should be applied similarly,” said Webb.

Several law enforcement agencies signed a letter committing to the gun present policy, including jail time if violated.

“We have to create within the criminal element and understanding that the consequences will not only be quick but also strong to send a message to the public that the system is just and is fair and treats everybody the same,” said Webb.

Wilder's attorney Paul Patterson said Deontay stands by the fact that the marijuana wasn't his.

“He didn't receive special treatment, and this was a bad situation where he came to town he was in a hurry other people had used his vehicle and ended up costing him and some of his reputation because you have people who won't believe him, but his goal is to take this and turn it into something positive,” said Patterson.

The judge ordered Wilder to perform 60 hours of community service at the Benjamin Barnes Branch YMCA. A place Patterson said he spent much time at as a kid.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.