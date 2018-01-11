FIRST ALERT: Temperatures will fall like a rock on Friday

The rest of Thursday night features scattered showers, mostly cloudy skies, breezy conditions, and mild temperatures in the 60s.

A stronger line of heavy rainfall and embedded storms approaches the state line after 1 a.m. This activity could contain wind gusts ranging from 30-40 mph as it tracks eastward across the state during the early morning hours on Friday.

The line looks to arrive in Tuscaloosa around 3 or 4 a.m., Birmingham around 5 or 6 a.m.. and in Anniston by 8 a.m. I would set your alarm earlier than normal if you travel during the potential impact times. Heavy rainfall will make it difficult to see and cause the roads to be slippery.

There is a chance for sleet or snow showers as early as 8 a.m. in Marion and Lamar counties and points eastward during the afternoon and evening hours, however most of Friday will features cloudy skies, windy conditions and chilly temperatures. We don’t expect travel impacts from wintry precipitation across central Alabama at this time.

The most widespread impact will be the cold feel! FIRST ALERT!!! Temperatures will be in the 60s very early on Friday morning but once the line of rain passes by the winds will increase from the northwest and temperatures will drop quickly. Strong northwest winds will create widespread feels like temperatures in the teens and 20s by Friday afternoon. Don’t forget the scarf, mittens and heavy coat before you head to work in the morning.

FIRST ALERT for Arctic air returning this weekend! Low temperatures in the teens and 20s and highs in the 30s and 40s will be the norm again. Cooler than normal weather persists through MLK Day but it does look dry if you happen to have the long weekend off. An even colder blast of air arrives by Wednesday of next week.

