One person burned in B'ham residential fire Thursday evening - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

(Source: Josh Walker/WBRC) (Source: Josh Walker/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham Fire responded to a house fire Thursday evening in the 200 block of 16th Place SW.

We're told when firefighters arrived, a heavy fire was showing.

Everyone inside the residence made it outside, but one person received burns and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

