Precautions a big key to keeping flu victims out of the hospital

Birmingham area hospitals are at or near capacity because of an outbreak of flu cases.

That includes many who are being admitted due to complications from the virus.

So if you have the flu, what can you do to keep your symptoms from sending you to the ER or requiring a hospital stay?

If you are a relatively healthy person other than having the flu, doctors say one of the best things you can do is take Tamiflu.

It works best if it’s taken within 24 to 48 hours of the onset of symptoms.

Doctors also recommend staying home as much as you can which will allow you to rest, but also keep you from spreading the virus to others.

Also, drink lots of fluids and take medications that will reduce your fever.

And be mindful if you are in one of a few categories of people where hospitalization may be more likely.

"Most of the people we see hospitalized have some underlying medical condition first or they're over the age of 65, or younger than the age of 5, or pregnant, for that matter," says Dr. Steven Bobo, a lead physician with Grandview Medical Center’s Emergency Department. "They're going to have another condition that the flu virus is going to weaken them even more, per se. Or they develop Pneumonia or something along those lines."

He says most folks who are coming to the ER don’t need to. Many are being treated and discharged.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.