Health care workers, schools taking precautions to fight the flu

On Thursday, most hospitals in the Birmingham metro remained at or near capacity due to an influx of patients with the flu.

UAB Hospital Emergency, Critical Care, Ambulatory, and Prime Care services reported a 50% increase in seasonal influenza cases in just 72 hours.

Seeing so many sick patients, health care workers are doing all they can to remain healthy.

Dr. Steven Bobo, a lead physician at Grandview Medical Center’s Emergency Department, says so far his staff has managed to stay well in spite of the increased numbers they’ve seen.

"All hospital personnel are required to get the flu vaccine way ahead of time. So most of us are prepared for it before it ever happens," Bobo says. "We use precautions with every single patient so we're constantly wiping down our stethascopes, using gloves, washing hands, making sure we use best practices when we're coughing or things of that nature as well."

While hospitals are seeing an increase in cases, most school systems in Jefferson County say they aren’t.

Several of the larger school systems say they have had a few cases, but not anything alarming.

That includes the Alabaster City School system.

Dorann Tanner, the system’s coordinator of student services, says there are a few cases throughout the system, but not many.

She says normally daily attendance is around 96% and Thursday it remained close to that number.

"But we are trying to be proactive and we have talked with our cleaning services, our maintenance people, our classroom teachers, about sanitizing, wiping down, especially touch points--desktops, light switches, door knobs--making sure the kids are washing their hands with soap and water, using hand sanitizers when they can--doing all those things so they can stay healthy," Tanner says.

Other school systems are sending home notes to parents or using social media to get the word out to them to be on the lookout for symptoms and asking that students be kept home if they’re running a fever.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.