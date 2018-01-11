NCAA rules on Auburn hoops player Austin Wiley

This week, Alabama's focus is on another conference game against Texas A&M, who Alabama head coach Nick Saban thinks will be the team's strongest opponent so far this season.More >>
Montgomery's Hyundai plant is getting into the spirit for Monday's CFP National Championship Game with several "team spirit" events planned.More >>
Alabama is looking for its fifth national title in the last nine season. Georgia is going for its first national title in 38 years.More >>
Rick Karle and Paul Finebaum go back close to 25 years and even though they may not see one another often, they can pick up right where they left off.More >>
It has been determined that sophomore center Austin Wiley has been declared ineligible for the remainder of this season.More >>
After leading the Auburn Tigers to a 10-4 season in his first season as quarterback, Jarrett Stidham says he's not done yet.More >>
Add another name to the growing list of Auburn underclassmen calling it a career with the Tigers to declare for the NFL draft.More >>
A day after losing Kerryon Johnson, Auburn's backfield just took another big loss. Kamryn Pettway is also NFL bound.More >>
Auburn's Carlton Davis and Kamryn Pettway have announced they will enter the 2018 NFL Draft. Davis, a junior defensive back, made his announcement on Twitter Wednesday.More >>
Former Auburn quarterback Jeremy Johnson is returning to Carver High School, his alma mater, where he'll coach the quarterbacks in the upcoming season.More >>
Kerryon Johnson has played his last game on the Plains. The star running back announced on Twitter that he will bypass his senior season at Auburn and enter the NFL Draft.More >>
An upset complete. No. 12 UCF finished off a 34-27 win in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl to finish 13-0 on the season.More >>
At 11:30 a.m. Central Standard Time, the Auburn Tigers have a chance to replace the last memory they had of playing in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.More >>
