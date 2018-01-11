UA cadets meet President Trump during the National Championship game

The surprise road trip to the National Championship game came together quickly for University of Alabama Army ROTC cadets Benjamin Klein and Austin Griswold.

They hit the road to Atlanta three hours after being told the White House wanted them to be there on Monday morning.

"My phone just blew up. I mean people I hadn't talked to since middle school were snapchatting, texting, commenting on Facebook," Cadet Griswold said Thursday.

They also spent nearly two hours with the Commander and Chief escorting him throughout Mercedes Benz Stadium until halftime.

It's an experience they'll never forget.

"It's a great honor to meet your boss and talk with him a little bit. Something I'll always have memories of," according to Cadet Klein.

Both cadets graduate in May from the University of Alabama.

