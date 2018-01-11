Playbook stolen from Alabama defensive coach before National Championship game

According to a police report made in Atlanta, University of Alabama defensive line coach Karl Dunbar reported a backpack stolen from a meeting room at the team hotel on Saturday, January 6.

The police report details the items in the backpack included his wallet, iPad, passport, sunglasses, reading glasses, cash, and a 'game day notebook'.

Security at the hotel was notified of the incident. The report says they captured a suspect on camera walking out of a restroom. In that restroom, security found some of the items Dunbar reported stolen. No word on what items that included.

No other details are available. Also, no comment yet from Coach Dunbar or Coach Saban about the incident.

Dunbar joined Coach Nick Saban's staff at Alabama as defensive line coach in May 2016. He came to Alabama from the National Football League where he spent 10 years.

