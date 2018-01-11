Tua Tagovailoa tweets support for Jalen Hurts

Tua Tagovailoa may have led Alabama to a thrilling overtime win in Monday's National Championship; but he doesn't want that to overshadow the man he replaced in that game, Jalen Hurts.

Tagovailoa has continued to show appreciation and gratitude for Hurts all week. On Thursday, he took to Twitter to share his support for the sophomore quarterback, saying he's tired of people not appreciating what Jalen has accomplished:

Tired of people not appreciating the fact that if this man led us to the National Championship. And for all the fans that are against Jalen, you against me too. You either WITH US or AGAINST US. Love you 2 ??#BigBroLittleBro @JalenHurts pic.twitter.com/ExjHAB7yHh — Tua Tagovailoa (@Tuaamann_) January 11, 2018

Hurts replied to the gesture, thanking Tagovailoa.

??????Love You Too Lil Bro ! Proud Of You! #NationalChampions https://t.co/4sqdWVxlAJ — Jalen Hurts (@JalenHurts) January 11, 2018

On Monday, Hurts shared with WBRC the advice he gave the freshman QB before he took over the offense in the second half.

