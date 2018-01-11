Tua Tagovailoa tweets support for Jalen Hurts - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Tua Tagovailoa tweets support for Jalen Hurts

By Sebastian Posey, Digital Content Manager
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -

Tua Tagovailoa may have led Alabama to a thrilling overtime win in Monday's National Championship; but he doesn't want that to overshadow the man he replaced in that game, Jalen Hurts.

Tagovailoa has continued to show appreciation and gratitude for Hurts all week. On Thursday, he took to Twitter to share his support for the sophomore quarterback, saying he's tired of people not appreciating what Jalen has accomplished:

Hurts replied to the gesture, thanking Tagovailoa.

On Monday, Hurts shared with WBRC the advice he gave the freshman QB before he took over the offense in the second half.

