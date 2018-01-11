Alabama lawmaker pushing bill to decriminalize marijuana

Local doctors want people to know just because you test negative for the flu doesn't mean you don't have it.More >>
Local doctors want people to know just because you test negative for the flu doesn't mean you don't have it.More >>
A major financial hit tonight for the city of Irondale after Walmart announced its closing its Sam’s Club.More >>
A major financial hit tonight for the city of Irondale after Walmart announced its closing its Sam’s Club.More >>
Heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder won't be spending any time behind bars despite the prosecution’s request in his marijuana possession case.More >>
Heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder won't be spending any time behind bars despite the prosecution’s request in his marijuana possession case.More >>
We're getting new details about another chance for you to learn how to secure your church, but this isn't coming from a local law enforcement agency.More >>
We're getting new details about another chance for you to learn how to secure your church, but this isn't coming from a local law enforcement agency.More >>
The rest of Thursday night features scattered showers, mostly cloudy skies, breezy conditions, and mild temperatures in the 60s.More >>
The rest of Thursday night features scattered showers, mostly cloudy skies, breezy conditions, and mild temperatures in the 60s.More >>