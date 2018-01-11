UAB Hospital rescheduling non-urgent surgeries because of flu

Because of the current flu outbreak, specifically in Birmingham and in Jefferson County, UAB Hospital has decided to reschedule non-urgent elective surgeries requiring hospitalization scheduled for Thursday or Friday of this week.

This only affects patients who have a non-urgent elective procedure scheduled for Thursday or Friday. The hospital will continue with all urgent or same-day surgeries.

Hospital officials say they'll reevaluate this decision to determine if this will need to happen on additional days.

Officials also say they recommend folks refrain from visiting family and friends who are in the hospital as part of an effort to stop the spread of influenza. They say this is especially important for young children, the elderly, or those with compromised immune systems.

They add that individuals with mild flu-like symptoms are encouraged to stay home from work, school, church, or other gatherings.

At a press conference on Wednesday, health officials with UAB and the Jefferson County Department of Health discussed the current situation. They say the Birmingham and Jefferson County area is currently in the middle of a major seasonal flu situation.

