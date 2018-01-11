Auditions for FOX's The Four: Battle for Stardom set for Jan. 18

This is your chance to be discovered! “The Four” is a new singing competition on WBRC FOX6.
If you think your singing abilities can challenge the contestants on The Four, come record your audition at Iron City on January 18 between 4 and 6 p.m.
This is your chance to record your audition on a professional stage with sound and lighting. Auditions on January 18 will be followed by a watch party for The Four from 7 to 9 p.m.
To RSVP for your audition, click here.
