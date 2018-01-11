Demand an End against sex trafficking

(MONTGOMERY) – Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has joined Georgia-based nonprofit organization, Street Grace, and 10 other attorneys general in participating in an effort to raise public awareness of sex trafficking in Alabama. January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month in Alabama and January 11, 2018, is Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

For details, visit the following websites:

https://www.streetgrace.org/demand-an-end/

https://www.enditalabama.org/