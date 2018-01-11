Alabama pastor denied probation, gets 20 years for rape

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama judge has denied probation for a former Henry County pastor accused of raping a 15-year-old church member, instead sentencing him to 20 years in prison.

The Dothan Eagle reports Circuit Court Judge Henry D. "Butch" Binford sentenced 31-year-old Camerius Mills, of Edison, Georgia, Friday on charges of rape, sodomy and traveling to meet a child for the purpose of unlawful sex.

Mills pleaded guilty in the case in November.

Investigators believe Mills met the victim in November 2014 when she started attending St. Paul Baptist Church in Abbeville, Alabama, where Mills had served as pastor for about three years. The offenses occurred in February 2015.

Henry County Sheriff's investigator Keith Cauthen previously told the newspaper that Mills befriended the victim under the pretense of teaching her piano.

Information from: The Dothan Eagle, http://www.dothaneagle.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.