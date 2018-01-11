Huffman Middle School on lockdown - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

BREAKING

Huffman Middle School on lockdown

(Source: WBRC) (Source: WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Officials with Birmingham City Schools tell us Huffman Middle School is currently on lockdown.

No details were given to us about why, but viewers tell WBRC authorities were seen at the school.

We'll update this story as more details are available.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly