Huffman Middle School no longer on lockdown

Officials with Birmingham City Schools tell us Huffman Middle School is no longer on lockdown after a situation Thursday afternoon.

We're told someone living near the school was making verbal threats on campus against the school system.

The school was put on lockdown as a precautionary measure. The person was arrested by police and the situation has been resolved.

All students are safe and were dismissed soon after the situation was resolved.

