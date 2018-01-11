Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder found guilty of marijuana po - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder found guilty of marijuana possession

Source: Josh Gauntt/WBRC Source: Josh Gauntt/WBRC
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder was found guilty of marijuana possession, according to the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney's Office.

A judge has ordered Wilder to perform 60 hours of community service instead of serving jail time.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly