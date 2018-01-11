Alabama Football National Championship parade and celebration set

The Crimson Tide are set to celebrate their national championship victory. The athletic department announced on Thursday that parade and celebration will be held Saturday, January 20 at 2 p.m .

The Alabama football team will be honored for its College Football Playoff National Championship with a parade beginning at Denny Chimes and a program held on the north steps of Bryant-Denny Stadium at the Walk of Champions on Saturday, January 20.

The parade, which will feature head coach Nick Saban, the players and staff, will start at 2 p.m., on University Boulevard at Denny Chimes.

The parade will conclude at the Walk of Champions with a ceremony on the top steps of the Bryant-Denny Stadium North End Zone that will be emceed by Chris Stewart.

Additional information and details will be released early next week.

