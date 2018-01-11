Knife fight among inmates sparks lockdown at Alabama jail

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - A knife between two inmates has sparked a lockdown of the Mobile County Metro Jail.

WALA-TV reports Warden Trey Oliver says it happened Thursday morning. He says both inmates suffered multiple stabbing wounds and were transported to area hospitals.

Officials said one inmate suffered multiple lacerations and stab wounds to the face, neck, and clavicle/shoulder area. Mobile Fire Rescue spokesman Steven Millhouse says it's unknown whether the wounds are life-threatening. He says the other inmate is receiving treatment for non-life-threatening wounds.

Oliver says it's unclear how the weapon got inside the jail. He says an investigation would be conducted to determine how it all happened.

The identities of the prisoners have not been released.

Information from: WALA-TV, http://www.fox10tv.com/

