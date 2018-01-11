Editorial Feedback: A life well lived

The following comments were generated from an editorial by WBRC FOX6 News General Manager Collin Gaston, which first aired on Tuesday, Jan. 9 2017:

Our editorial earlier this week commenting on the passing of legendary FOX6 newsman, Bill Bolen, and the soon-to-be dedication of our WBRC FOX6 Bill Bolen Studio, prompted an enormous amount of feedback on our WBRC FOX6 News station Facebook page. Given the enormity of the responses and the heartfelt comments regarding Mr. Bolen, I thought it was appropriate to share a small sampling in this week’s viewer feedback editorial.

James responded, “I met Mr. Bolen in 2009! Shook his hand and told him, ‘Pleasure to meet a legend!’ He smiled and said he wasn’t, but we all know he was a legend in Alabama!”

Here’s what Deborah had to say, “A wonderful tribute to a great man, he was the epitome of a gentleman, I never met him, but I knew that from just watching him on the news!! Wish there were more like him today!”

Denise shared this, “Such a humble giant of a man. He truly loved his family and saw the best in everyone. Honor well deserved.”

Lastly, Marilyn added, “Mr. Bolen was a fine man. I remember working at Parisian at Eastwood and seeing him and his wife walking. He would always stop and talk to anyone who wanted to talk to him. Such a sweet man.”

As always, we encourage and appreciate your feedback.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.