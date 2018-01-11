Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Jailyn Andrews!
Jailyn is a senior at Huffman High School with a 4.2 GPA. She is in SGA, National Beta Club, National Honor Society, Drama Club, and Youth Leadership Development. In addition, she is ranked in the top 5 percent of her class. Through all she does, she strives to exceed and exemplifies good character traits.
Jailyn, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star!
To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America's First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community,
