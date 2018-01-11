5 Crimson Tide juniors declare for NFL Draft - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

5 Crimson Tide juniors declare for NFL Draft

Source: WBRC graphics Source: WBRC graphics
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -

Days after winning the National Championship, five Crimson Tide players will now head to the NFL.

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Ronnie Harrison, Calvin Ridley, Da'Ron Payne, and Bo Scarbrough have announced they will forgo their senior seasons at Alabama.

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Ronnie Harrison, and Bo Scarbrough met with the media on Thursday to make their announcements. 

Ridley made his announcement on Twitter Wednesday night.

There is good news for Tide fans though, Damien Harris says he is planning on returning for his senior season. You’ll be able to see the press conference live here on WBRC.com:

