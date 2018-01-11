5 Crimson Tide juniors declare for NFL Draft

Days after winning the National Championship, five Crimson Tide players will now head to the NFL.

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Ronnie Harrison, Calvin Ridley, Da'Ron Payne, and Bo Scarbrough have announced they will forgo their senior seasons at Alabama.

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Ronnie Harrison, and Bo Scarbrough met with the media on Thursday to make their announcements.

Alabama juniors Minkah Fitzpatrick, Bo Scarbrough and Ronnie Harrison declare for the NFL Draft during a press conference with coach Nick Saban. #Alabama #Juniors #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/wkkCySiXuO — Kelvin Reynolds (@Fox6Kelvin) January 11, 2018

Ridley made his announcement on Twitter Wednesday night.

Thank you to the UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA for taking great care of me #ROLLTIDE pic.twitter.com/N5JuEOfN28 — CALVIN RIDLEY (@CalvinRidley1) January 10, 2018

There is good news for Tide fans though, Damien Harris says he is planning on returning for his senior season. You’ll be able to see the press conference live here on WBRC.com:

