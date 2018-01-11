BRIO Tuscan Grille Sweet Potato & Chicken Risotto - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

BRIO Tuscan Grille Sweet Potato & Chicken Risotto

Ingredients:
1/2 oz ladle Blended Oil
1/2 oz Pancetta, thinly sliced, diced
3 oz spoodle Sweet Potatoes, roasted
2 ea 1 oz spoodles Asparagus, blanched, bias cut 1.5"
4 oz ladle Roasted Chicken Stock
1/4 tsp Thyme, chopped
3 ea #20 scoops Risotto
4 oz portion Chicken, roasted, pulled
2 Tbsp Reggiano, grated
#60 scoop Whole Butter
1 Tbsp Reggiano, grated
1 tsp Pinenuts, toasted

Instructions:
Heat oil in a saute pan.
Add pancetta and cook until crispy.
Add sweet potatoes and asparagus, saute.
Add roasted chicken stock, thyme and risotto.
Stir to combine and heat risotto.
Add chicken, reggiano and butter, stir to incorporate.
Place in a pasta bowl.
Garnish with reggiano and pinenuts.

