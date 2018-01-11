BRIO Tuscan Grille Sweet Potato & Chicken Risotto

This evening we will be tracking showers moving in across west Alabama and approaching I-65 after 9 p.m. which may impact those traveling home after the UAB basketball game. Showers will continue to move east of I-65 through midnight.More >>
Officials with Birmingham City Schools tell us Huffman Middle School is no longer on lockdown after a situation Thursday afternoon.More >>
Birmingham police have identified the victim of a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in the 300 block of Robinson Drive.More >>
The Crimson Tide are set to celebrate their national championship victory. The athletic department announced on Thursday that parade and celebration will be held Saturday, January 20 at 2 p.m.More >>
Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder was found guilty of marijuana possession, according to the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney's Office.More >>
