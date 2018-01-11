UPDATE: Birmingham double homicide victims identified

The Jefferson County Coroner has released the names of a couple found shot to death Thursday morning at Tom Brown Village Apartments .

Felicia Antionette Fletcher, 31, and Lee Otis Farrow Hamilton, 28, lived at the apartment on Fifth Court and 41st Place North.

A person of interest is in custody, according to police.

