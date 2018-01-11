Birmingham police investigating double homicide at Tom Brown Vil - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Birmingham police investigating double homicide at Tom Brown Village Apartments

Source: Josh Newton/WBRC Source: Josh Newton/WBRC
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are investigating a double homicide at Tom Brown Village Apartments.

Police say a male and female were found dead in one of the apartments around 10:30 a.m.

A person of interest is in custody, according to police.

