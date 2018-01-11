Sam's Club in Irondale closing - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Sam's Club in Irondale closing

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
IRONDALE, AL (WBRC) -

The Sam's Club in Irondale is closing its doors, according to a letter posted on the city's Facebook page.

The store is located at 3900 Grants Mill Road.

All of the 136 employees were notified today and the store will close on January 26.

