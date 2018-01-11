Pregnant woman killed, 4-year-old daughter taken to hospital fol - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Pregnant woman killed, 4-year-old daughter taken to hospital following crash in Moody

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: John Huddleston/WBRC Source: John Huddleston/WBRC
MOODY, AL (WBRC) -

Moody police are investigating a head on collision that killed a woman who was pregnant and injured her 4-year-old daughter.

The crash happened Thursday morning on Whites Chapel Parkway near Chapel Circle.

Police tell WBRC the child is in critical but stable condition at Children's of Alabama.

A man in the other vehicle was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly