Pregnant woman killed, 4-year-old daughter taken to hospital following crash in Moody

Moody police are investigating a head on collision that killed a woman who was pregnant and injured her 4-year-old daughter.

The crash happened Thursday morning on Whites Chapel Parkway near Chapel Circle.

Police tell WBRC the child is in critical but stable condition at Children's of Alabama.

A man in the other vehicle was taken to the hospital to be evaluated for non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.