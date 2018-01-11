WELCOME BACK: Marcus Lattimore to join USC football staff

South Carolina legend Marcus Lattimore will return to his alma mater's football program in an off-the-field role. (Source: WIS)

South Carolina legend Marcus Lattimore will return to his alma mater's football program in an off-the-field role.

The former Gamecocks running back will work as a spiritual advisor/chaplain in the player development department. He spent this past season as the head football coach at Heathwood Hall in Columbia.

Heathwood Hall sent a staff e-mail out today announcing the move. It's anticipated USC will announce the addition of Lattimore on Friday, along with the Gamecocks 10th full-time assistant coach.

Lattimore played for the Gamecocks from 2010-12 and was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft. The Byrnes High product never played in the NFL as a result of lingering knee injuries and subsequently retired from playing football.

Since that point, he has worked coaching football at the high school level, established the Marcus Lattimore Foundation and run multiple football camps and seminars designed for making a difference in the lives of young athletes.

