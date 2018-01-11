Tuna Salad

Ingredients:

1 pound tuna - canned, top-quality or homemade tuna confite

20 green olives - Sicilian, pitted and chopped

2 chopped green onions or scallions

2 tablespoons capers - rinse if they were preserved in salt

4 tablespoons fennel stalks, finely chopped

1 tablespoon oregano - fresh, finely chopped

1 tablespoon parsley - fresh, finely chopped

1/4 cup olive oil or oil left over from making the tuna confit

1/2 cup pistachio nuts

2 tablespoons lemon juice from 1 lemon

Bare Naked Noodles Meyer Lemon Olive Oil

salt to taste

black pepper to taste

Directions:

Flake the tuna into large chunks -- larger than typical canned tuna, but small enough to eat in one bite. Taste a piece. Does it need salt? If so, add a little, but remember, the olives and capers will be salty.

In a large bowl, mix green olives, green onions, capers, chopped fennel, oregano, parsley, olive oil and pistachio nuts. Check again for salt and add, if necessary, along with the pepper.

The salad will store this way for a day or so in the fridge without losing quality. When you want to serve it, squeeze lemon juice over each person's portion and let it warm up at room temperature for 15-20 minutes.

