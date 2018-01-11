Sports Minute: Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) - Kai Forbath has helped the Minnesota Vikings move forward from the struggles of Blair Walsh, who infamously missed a 27-yard field goal in the closing seconds in defeat in the team's previous playoff game two years ago. This week, the Vikings face Forbath's former team, the New Orleans Saints. They cut Forbath right before the 2016 regular season in favor of then-rookie Wil Lutz, who has performed up to coach Sean Payton's hunch over the past two years.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Tyreke Evans scored 28 points, including a pair of free throws with 5.9 seconds left that helped the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New Orleans Pelicans 105-102. Marc Gasol finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds for Memphis, while JaMychal Green contributed 20 points and 14 rebounds.

METAIRIE, La. (AP) - The Saints have placed left guard Andrus Peat and defensive tackle Tony McDaniel on injured reserve. New Orleans also has added offensive tackle Bryce Harris and defensive tackle Woodrow Hamilton to their active roster. The decision to place Peat on injured reserve has been anticipated since he was carted off the field Sunday with a fractured fibula during the Saints' playoff victory over Carolina.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Aaron Epps scored 13 points and had 11 rebounds as LSU dominated from the outset and easily dispatched of Arkansas in a 75-54 win. The victory is the fifth in the last six games for the surging Tigers, who narrowly lost to No. 21 Kentucky and also won at Texas A&M last week.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Alabama junior wide receiver Calvin Ridley is entering the NFL draft. Ridley announced his decision in a Twitter post Wednesday, two days after the Crimson Tide won the second national championship of his three-year career.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Q&A: Bobby Bowden likes Fisher's chances of making Aggies a factor in SEC West

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.