US cold snap was a freak of nature, quick analysis finds

An approaching cold front will bring unseasonably warm and, at times, wet and stormy conditions for Friday and Friday night. Chillier and drier weather is likely to return for the weekend and the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.More >>
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.More >>
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.More >>
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.More >>
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.More >>
