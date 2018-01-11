Police: Women robbed, tried to kill motel owner

OXFORD, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say two women lured an Alabama motel owner into their room and tried to kill him.

Al.com reported Wednesday that Keandra Morgan and Keshawanna Parker, both 26, were charged with attempted murder and robbery.

Oxford police Capt. L.G. Owens says the women summoned the victim to the room they had rented by telling him they had found rodents. Once the victim was inside, he was assaulted, choked and tied up.

The victim's vehicle, phone, wallet, credit cards and an undisclosed amount of cash were taken.

After the women were identified as suspects, warrants were issued, and the women were arrested in Mississippi. They were then extradited back to Alabama.

News outlets did not report if they have lawyers.

