Mickey: A brief wintry mix, then very cold temperatures

Look for more patchy drizzle for this morning and much of today, with the main band of showers holding off until evening across west Alabama. Temperatures top off in the middle to upper 60s!

The next wet and frozen weather system we are tracking will first bring us scattered showers and storms during the overnight hours tonight into Friday morning. We are not forecasting severe storms. By sunrise, the main line of rain moves in from west to east and could be heavy at times and impact the morning drive.

Temperatures will be warmest to start on Friday and then fall during the day from the 60s initially and then ending the day in the 30s. It will feel colder because of gusty winds from the northwest so have the heavy coat with you.

As colder air wraps in behind the departing system the rain will likely change over to sleet and snow briefly. All models agree that this change over will first occur across northwest Alabama and then points east during the evening hours. Even central Alabama has a chance of experiencing a light wintry mix, especially areas north of I-20. The best chance for a light accumulation sets up north of highway 278 across north Alabama and especially in Tennessee where a winter storm watch is already in effect across the Memphis area.

We will continue to fine tune this forecast so check for updates online, on air and on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

FIRST ALERT for Arctic air returning this weekend and into midweek next week! Low temperatures in the teens and 20s and highs in the 30s and 40s will be the norm again. Temperatures are expected to be about 10 degrees warmer for MLK Day, with partly cloudy skies.

