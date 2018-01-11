German economy grows by a robust 2.2 percent in 2017

BERLIN (AP) - Official data show that the German economy, Europe's biggest, accelerated last year to grow by 2.2 percent.

The growth figure released Thursday by the Federal Statistical Office was the strongest since 2011, when the economy grew by 3.7 percent. Gross domestic product expanded by 1.9 percent in 2016 and 1.7 percent in 2015.

The statistics office didn't immediately release a figure for fourth-quarter growth in its preliminary 2017 report.

An official reading is expected next month, after economic data for December become available.

