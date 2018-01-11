Greitens acknowledges affair, denies blackmail allegations

Facing a Jan. 19 deadline for averting an election-year government shutdown, negotiators were seeking a formula for reviving protections against deportation that Trump has ended for nearly 800,000 immigrants who arrived illegally in the U.S. as children.More >>
A vast cache of emails should never have been delivered to the Russia election meddling investigators without Trump for America's authorization, a lawyer for the president's transition group wrote.More >>
Democrats want urgent action to stave off deportation of some 800,000 immigrants currently protected by DACA, while Trump still wants his border wall, though he's toned down what that means.More >>
The five-year plan announced by the Department of the Interior would open 90 percent of the nation's offshore reserves to development by private companies.More >>
