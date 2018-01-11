Birmingham police investigating shooting - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Birmingham police investigating shooting

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham Police confirm they're investigating after a man was shot in the leg late Wednesday evening.

The incident happened in the 1000 block of 12th Street North.

Police were called to the scene and found a man suffering a gunshot wound to the leg.

They say his injuries are not life threatening.

No word yet on any suspects.

