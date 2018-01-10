A new bus route approved for Tuscaloosa's Skyland Boulevard

The Tuscaloosa City Council approved a new bus route for Skyland Boulevard this week.

This comes following a debate over the demand for public transportation there.

City leaders agreed to put up $65,000 towards buying a new bus and van for the route.

Council woman Sonya McKinstry said the route will cost around $100,000.

Areas like Jug Factory Road, McKinstry explains, is in dire need for this new route.

“You will see in the wee hours of the morning where there are several individuals that walk that dangerous road. I’m just super excited to be able to add this route. It’s going to pick up so many other deserving areas that need transportation,” said McKinstry.

McKinstry said it could take up six months to buy the new bus and disability van. The transit authority will help come up with pick up and drop off spots for the route.

