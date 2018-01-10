New parking system in the works for Birmingham

Birmingham is taking a closer look at how it does parking.

City Council Transportation Chair Darrell O'Quinn says it's time to get with the times and move to a modern way of parking.

A new system would provide an option other than using meters and it doesn't require new equipment.

O'Quinn mentioned two companies, Pay by Phone and Park Mobile, that he says wouldn't cost the city any money for the system or infrastructure upgrades.

So you may be asking, how does this work? You will be able to pay for parking through the app or by calling a 1-800 number listed on the meters.

And if you don't have a phone, you will still be able to pay the old fashioned way.

"As technology has progressed and there are other options available that increase convenience to people who need to park so that's the main goal is increasing convenience for our constituents and people who are visitors to our city," says O'Quinn.

Councilor O'Quinn says the city is losing a significant amount of money and the modernization of the system would allow them to collect more.

He also wants to hear from the public on the matter.

