FIRST ALERT: Threat for rain, wintry mix, and much colder temps

We have one more day of mild temperatures Thursday. Expect clouds and a few showers overnight with lows in the upper 50s. The clouds will linger through the day on Thursday with highs reaching the upper 60s. The best chances for rain will happen after 3pm and continue through the evening hours. It is possible we could even have a few rumbles of thunder.

FIRST ALERT: We will hit our highs Friday during the morning hours with falling temperatures during the afternoon. In fact, we're expecting temperatures to fall at least 30 degrees as a front passes through the area. There will be widespread rain Friday morning with the rain likely ending as a mix of sleet and snowfall during the late morning and early afternoon for Northwest Alabama. Right now, it is unlikely we will see much or any accumulation. The best chance of this wintry precipitation will occur during the afternoon for Marion, Lamar, Winston, Fayette, and Walker Counties. The greater risk for accumulating snowfall will occur in extreme North Alabama and farther north into Tennessee.

We can expect bitter cold temperatures this weekend as Arctic air moves into the area. Low Saturday will fall into the 20s with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Fortunately, we will have some sunshine. Morning lows Sunday will fall into the upper teens. Make sure to protect the pets and pipes.

