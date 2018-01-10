Ikea wants you to urinate on ad for possible discount

Ikea is asking expecting mothers to urinate on an ad they are running in a Swedish magazine.

According to the New York Post, the ad uses technology similar to a pregnancy test. Instead of showing a positive or negative test, the ad reveals a coupon for a baby crib.

The magazine released the following statement to the New York Times:

Akestam Holst, who works for the Swedish agency, tell the New York Post the pregnancy test strip was used as a starting point, which relies on antibodies that bind to the pregnancy hormone hCG, resulting in a color change.

Holst released the following statement to the New York Post:

For scaling up of this technique and adopting it to the physical format of a printed ad, Mercene Labs has used their experience in development of surface active materials for microfluidics and medical diagnostics.

After urinating on the ad, expecting mothers are told to take the soaked ad to their local Ikea store to redeem the coupon.

Right now the ad is only running in Sweden. It is not clear if this ad will be released in the United States.

