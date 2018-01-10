Health officials say we're in the midst of a major seasonal flu situation

Officials with the Jefferson County Health Department and UAB advised folks Wednesday evening during a press conference that we're in the middle of a major seasonal flu situation and many hospitals are seeing an uptick in patients suffering flu or flu-like symptoms.

One UAB infectious disease physician says this year's flu situation is a lot worse than in years past. "This is certainly the busiest we have been as a hospital in terms of flu cases," said Dr. Bernard Camins.

The last epidemic of this size was back in 2009 with a large outbreak of the H1N1 flu, but he said it wasn't as bad as this year in terms of the number of cases and the number of patients in the hospital because of flu.

Officials say they don't want to alarm or panic anyone, they just want folks to pay close attention to recommendations.

The most at-risk people are children under the age of 5, adults 65 and up, pregnant women, and patients with asthma, heart disease, or diabetes.

Doctors stress prevention is key by frequent handwashing, avoiding crowds if you're sick, stay home from work if you're sick, and avoid touching your eyes/nose/mouth. Doctors also say there is still time to get a flu shot if you haven't already.

We're told H3N2 is the worst strain right now, but H1N1 is also widespread.

Patients should be aware of long wait lines and if you have minor flu or flu-like symptoms, don't go to the ER to avoid straining resources. Stay at home or call your healthcare provider before you go somewhere for treatment.

