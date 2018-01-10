How to get a job at new Toyota-Mazda plant

The new Toyota-Mazda plant coming to Alabama is expected to bring approximately 4,000 new jobs to the state. So how do you get one?

“There is a lot of training that goes into these,” says Nancy Wilson, Assistant Dean of Career Tech at Lawson State Community College. “There are several careers that they can have in a manufacturing plant. They can be a welder, mechatronics, or automated technician."

That’s just some of the jobs available. Most require an associates degree.

Generally that takes about two years to complete at a school like Lawson.



“They are really well paying jobs," says Wilson. "They are high demand jobs."

That doesn’t just mean jobs working in a plant either. There are also jobs on the outside, like working for more than 150 automotive suppliers in the state.

More of those positions will likely be generated because of Toyota and Mazda coming to Alabama.

“We have a lot of tier one suppliers that actually supply parts to those," says Wilson. "Mercedes doesn’t make the doors. Someone else makes them and sends them to Mercedes and they just assemble them."

State officials say the average pay for one of the jobs at the new plant will be around $50,000.

They also say there will be a special website created where you can apply for those jobs but it is not yet operational.

