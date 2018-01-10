Friends remember UA band member who lost cancer battle

Friends and loved ones are remembering a member of the University of Alabama Million Dollar band who died Monday, the same day Alabama played for the its 17th national championship.

Savannah Cambron and Sydney Ruff still remember those hot summer day band practices on Butler Field with Stephanie Cartagena.

"Stephanie was our wonder woman on the color guard," Cambron said.

Cartagena passed away after being diagnosed with a brain tumor about a year ago.

"Throughout her whole entire journey through her fight with cancer she never showed negative emotions. Like she would beat it up like "I'm Wonder woman and she would have a picture of her as wonder woman beating it up," Cambron went on to say.

Both Alabama and Georgia's bands recognized her passing by wearing ribbons.

Ruff believes Cartagena was there as Alabama rolled to victory in overtime.

"Her passing Monday morning couldn't have been more perfect because she got to see her team. She had the best seat in the house," Ruff felt.

Cartagena's family is accepting donations to pay for funeral and the medical bills she incurred.

If you wish to make a donation, you can do so via Venmo: @dabsforsteph.

